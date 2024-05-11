Avoid Buying a Car in These 10 States Where Ownership Is More Expensive

Car ownership is more than the initial purchase price. There are also state sales taxes, insurance premiums, gas and repair costs to keep in mind. These costs also vary by state, and car ownership may be a much bigger financial burden in some areas of the country than others.

To determine the most expensive states to own a car, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This included car sales tax, average annual insurance premiums, average annual gas expenses and average car maintenance and repair costs.

These expenses were added to the cost of financing a new vehicle based on a $48,427 MSRP, a 20% down payment of $9,649, an average credit score of 716 and an interest rate of 6.88% as sourced from Experian — as well as a loan length of 60 months. This totaled $762 per month or $9,144 per year.

Here’s a breakdown of the total cost of car ownership in the most expensive states. The results are in reverse order, with the most expensive appearing last on the list.

10. Kansas

Total cost: $26,409

State sales tax: 7.5%

7.5% Average insurance: $1,594

$1,594 Annual gas: $2,029

$2,029 Average repair costs: $374

Although Kansas has cheaper gas prices, the state’s high sales tax eats into any cost savings. Kansas’ sales tax adds around $3,619 to the cost of a new car.

9. Connecticut

Total cost: $26,434

State sales tax: 6.35%

6.35% Average insurance: $1,750

$1,750 Annual gas: $2,408

$2,408 Average repair costs: $418

Connecticut has some of the priciest maintenance and repair costs in the nation, especially for car parts. The state’s sales tax also adds up to around $3,064 in the first year to the cost of car ownership.

8. Michigan

Total cost: $26,434

State sales tax: 6.00%

6.00% Average insurance: $2,133

$2,133 Annual gas: $2,257

$2,257 Average repair costs: $356

Gas prices may cost less — about $3.10 per gallon — but the average car insurance premium is much higher compared to other states. The state’s sales tax adds up to $2,895.

7. New Jersey

Total cost: $26,614

State sales tax: 6.63%

6.63% Average insurance: $1,901

$1,901 Annual gas: $2,321

$2,321 Average repair costs: $400

New Jersey’s sales tax of 6.63% increases car expenses by nearly $3,200 in the first year. Repair costs and insurance premiums are also higher in this state.

6. Illinois

Total cost: $26,640

State sales tax: 7.25%

7.25% Average insurance: $1,578

$1,578 Annual gas: $2,391

$2,391 Average repair costs: $379

With such a high state sales tax, Illinois car owners pay close to $3,500 in the first year of owning their cars. However, car owners pay hundreds of dollars less in car insurance premiums than in other states on this list.

5. Rhode Island

Total cost: $26,758

State sales tax: 7.00%

7.00% Average insurance: $1,845

$1,845 Annual gas: $2,355

$2,355 Average repair costs: $387

Rhode Island is another pricey state on the East Coast. The state’s sales tax adds almost $3,400 to the total, and residents also pay more in car insurance.

4. Washington

Total cost: $26,805

State sales tax: 6.5%

6.5% Average insurance: $1,371

$1,371 Annual gas: $3,112

$3,112 Average repair costs: $392

Not only do car owners in Washington pay a higher state sales tax, but gas prices are also much higher than in other parts of the country. A 6.5% sales tax adds around $3,136 to the first year of car ownership.

3. Florida

Total cost: $26,819

State sales tax: 6.00%

6.00% Average insurance: $2,560

$2,560 Annual gas: $2,175

$2,175 Average repair costs: $396

On top of paying a sales tax rate of 6%, or $2,895 for a new car, Florida has some of the highest car insurance premiums in the country.

2. Nevada

Total cost: $28,135

State sales tax: 8.25%

8.25% Average insurance: $2,023

$2,023 Annual gas: $2,940

$2,940 Average repair costs: $398

The state sales tax in Nevada even beats the No. 1 spot on this list. With a tax rate of 8.25%, Nevada car owners pay nearly $4,000 on their new car purchases. Filling up at the pump is also pricey, costing almost $3,000 yearly.

1. California

Total cost: $28,253

State sales tax: 7.25%

7.25% Average insurance: $2,115

$2,115 Annual gas: $3,431

$3,431 Average repair costs: $416

California is by far the most expensive state to own a car. The three biggest costs for car owners in this state were sales taxes (almost $4,000), gas ($4.71 per gallon) and repair costs for both parts and labor.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid Buying a Car in These 10 States Where Ownership Is More Expensive

