Avocado Supply Surge: How Mission Produce Capitalizes on Peru

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is strategically capitalizing on the global surge in avocado supply, particularly from Peru and other major sourcing regions. The company is focused on boosting volume growth, operational efficiency and global asset utilization.



The company is benefiting from its vertically integrated model, including farming, sourcing, ripening, packing and distribution. Vertical integration allows tighter coordination between sourcing, ripening and distribution. This ensures avocados reach customers at the right stage of ripeness, improving consistency, reducing spoilage and enhancing customer satisfaction.



The company has a diversified global sourcing network with robust supply from countries like Peru. This enables Mission Produce to maintain consistent year-round availability, helping it cater to customer demand with more reliability. AVO is focused on driving improved packhouse utilization in Peru by running its own blueberry volume and additional third-party fruit through its facilities to deliver better overhead absorption throughout the year.



Mission Produce has been striving to maximize returns from its international asset base. Such efforts, filling in the seasonal calendar and maximizing the productivity of the company’s Peruvian assets, have been crucial in helping it deliver more sustainable positive adjusted EBITDA in AVO’s International Farming segment now, which has been seasonally soft earlier.



Mission Produce remains committed to higher production, disciplined cost control andglobal marketexpansion to fully capitalize on the rising avocado supply from Peru. As Peru continues to drive global avocado supply growth, AVO’s scale and vertically integrated model position it to efficiently absorb larger volumes. By synchronizing volume growth, cost efficiency and market expansion, AVO is well positioned to turn Peru’s supply surge into a sustainable growth driver.

AVO’s Competition

Corteva, Inc. CTVA has been reinforcing its position as a global agricultural leader by integrating advanced seed technologies with sustainable crop protection solutions. Through strategic cost discipline and continued innovation in next-generation seed traits and sustainable crop protection, CTVA is effectively offsetting pressures from rising input costs and soft commodity markets. By combining robust R&D investment with strong operational efficiency, Corteva is positioning itself to meet the world’s growing need for sustainable and resilient food production systems.



Adecoagro S.A. AGRO stands as a major force in South America’s sustainable agribusiness and renewable energy arenas, underlining its solid positioning in the wider consumer goods industry. AGRO’s flexibility to adjust production between sugar and ethanol to address market dynamics further bolsters its operational agility. Investments in digital transformation, renewable energy generation and precision agriculture have bolstered efficiency and reduced costs. Hence, Adecoagro remains resilient despite the challenging global price landscape.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Mission Produce shares have lost 7.1% in the past six months against the industry’s 6.6% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43X compared with the industry’s average of 15.75X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.1% but that of fiscal 2027 shows growth of 4.2%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has been stable in the past 30 days.



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Mission Produce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.