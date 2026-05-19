AVO Stock Rises 14% in a Year: Buying Opportunity or Risky Timing?

Mission Produce, Inc.’s AVO stock has shown strong momentum, rising 14.1% over the past year. With this growth, the stock has outperformed the Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry’s rise of 13.6% and the Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 2.6%. However, the S&P 500 climbed 29.5% in the same period.



AVO’s performance is also notably stronger than that of its close competitor, Dole Plc DOLE, which posted a decline of 0.2% in the past year. However, AVO has underperformed Adecoagro AGRO and Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, which have rallied 42.9% and 61.3%, respectively, during the same timeframe.



Currently at $12.29, AVO stock trades 22.9% above its 52-week low of $10.00. The stock’s price also stands 20.8% below its 52-week high of $15.53, reflecting upside potential.

Mission Produce’s Price Performance



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What’s Driving AVO Stock’s Momentum?

Mission Produce has been gaining momentum, supported by a combination of strong volume growth, improving operational efficiency and strategic initiatives that are enhancing its long-term growth profile. While the company continues to operate in a volatile pricing environment, recent performance underscores the resilience of its business model and management’s ability to execute effectively. These factors are helping strengthen investor confidence in the company’s earnings potential.



A key driver of this momentum is robust demand for avocados and the company’s ability to translate that demand into higher volumes. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, Mission Produce increased avocado volumes by 14%, while the Marketing and Distribution segment delivered a 33% rise in adjusted EBITDA. Gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 11.3%, reflecting better per-unit margins and disciplined cost management. These results highlight the strength of the company’s vertically integrated platform and its ability to generate profit growth even when industry pricing softens.



Another positive catalyst is the company’s expanding global infrastructure and diversification strategy. Mission Produce continues to improve utilization of its international farming assets in Peru, while also broadening into complementary categories such as blueberries and mangoes. These initiatives help smooth seasonality, enhance overhead absorption and create additional revenue opportunities. Rising avocado consumption, increasing household penetration and favorable health and wellness trends further support a long runway for category growth.



The pending acquisition of Calavo Growers, Inc. adds another compelling growth lever. The transaction is expected to expand Mission Produce’s footprint, add prepared foods capabilities and generate at least $25 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 months of closing. Management also sees meaningful upside beyond this target, along with a clear path to stronger free cash flow and eventual shareholder returns. If Mission Produce executes well on this acquisition and continues to capitalize on favorable demand trends, the company appears well positioned to sustain its positive momentum over the long term.

Mission Produce’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS remained unchanged in the last 30 days. For fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s sales and EPS implies year-over-year declines of 15.9% and 15.2%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 5.4% and 6%, respectively.



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Decoding Challenges Faced by AVO

Mission Produce continues to face pressure from volatile avocado pricing, which remains one of the biggest challenges to its financial performance. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, revenues declined 16.6% despite strong volume growth, as average selling prices fell sharply due to abundant Mexican supply. Management also expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to come in below the prior-year level, citing continued pricing pressure, lower per-unit margins and delayed California harvest activity. These factors create near-term uncertainty around top-line growth and profitability, even as underlying demand for avocados remains healthy.



The company also faces elevated capital allocation demands as it continues to invest in farming expansion, packhouse upgrades and global infrastructure. While these investments are intended to strengthen supply stability and support long-term growth, they can weigh on free cash flow in the near term and extend the payback period if returns take longer than expected to materialize. In addition, the company remains exposed to agricultural risks such as unfavorable weather, lower crop yields and disease pressures — all of which can disrupt supply and increase operating costs. These factors add another layer of uncertainty to the company’s near-term earnings outlook and could temper investor enthusiasm if execution falls short of expectations.

Is AVO’s Premium Valuation Justified?

Mission Produce is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 19.76X, above the industry average of 15.82X and the S&P 500’s average of 16.76X.

AVO Stock's Valuation



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While this valuation may appear stretched at first glance, it remains well below the company’s five-year peak multiple of 58.58X, suggesting room for potential upside. The premium valuation signals that investors continue to factor in solid growth prospects and expect strong future performance from AVO.



At its current valuation, Mission Produce trades at a notable premium to several close competitors, including Dole, Adecoagro and Archer Daniels, all of which are delivering lower earnings multiples. Dole, Adecoagro and Archer Daniels have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 10.12X, 10.26X and 17.43X — all significantly lower than that of AVO.

Should Investors Consider Buying AVO Now?

Mission Produce’s recent stock momentum reflects growing confidence in its vertically integrated operating model, strong volume growth and expanding global sourcing platform. The company continues to benefit from healthy long-term demand trends for avocados, improving operating efficiency and strategic initiatives, including the pending acquisition of Calavo Growers’ fresh business, which should strengthen scale and enhance earnings potential over time.



That said, Mission Produce remains exposed to commodity price volatility, agricultural risks and ongoing investment requirements, which could keep near-term results uneven. In addition, the stock trades at a premium valuation relative to many of its peers, limiting upside potential at current levels. Given the balance between the company’s attractive long-term growth prospects and near-term uncertainties, investors may find it prudent to maintain their current positions and await a more compelling entry point.



Mission Produce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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