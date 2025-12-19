AVO Q4 Earnings Beat, International Farming Sales Soar 97% Y/Y

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with sales decreasing and earnings increasing year over year. Both sales and earnings beat the Zacks consensus estimates.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 4.7% in the past three months against the industry’s 7.7% decline.

Insight Into AVO’s Quarterly Performance

The company posted adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, significantly topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents and up 10.7% year over year from 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues decreased 10% year over year to $319 million from $354 million in the prior-year period. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312.3 million. The year-over-year decrease in the top line was mainly due to the decline in the Marketing and Distribution segment, where average per-unit avocado sales prices declined 27%, partially offset by a 13% rise in avocado volumes.

Gross profit was $55.7 million, with the gross margin improving 180 basis points (bps) to 17.5%. The margin improvement primarily reflected lower revenues than last year, stemming from reduced per-unit pricing. Since margins in the Marketing and Distribution segment are largely managed on a per-unit basis, the decline in pricing dynamics contributed to the reported margin expansion.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fiscal fourth quarter rose 2% year over year to $27.7 million, mainly resulting from the elevated operational costs with performance-based stock compensation, as well as increased statutory profit-sharing expense from the Peru and Mexico operations.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 12% year over year to $41.4 million from $36.9 million in the previous year period, thanks to higher avocado production in the International Farming segment, along with increased avocado volume in the Marketing and Distribution segment.

AVO’s Q4 Business Segment Results

Marketing & Distribution: Net sales in this segment fell 15% year over year to $271.9 million in the fourth quarter, backed by the avocado pricing and volume dynamics. However, the segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, up 11% from last year, and operating income rose 9% due to higher avocado volumes.

International Farming: Sales in the International Farming segment for the fiscal fourth quarter jumped 97% year over year to $59.6 million. The strong results were driven by higher yields from owned avocado orchards and increased third-party packing and cooling services. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment rose 211% year over year to $8.4 million. The operating income rose by $4.7 million, reaching $2.1 million from a loss of $2.5 million in the previous year period.

Blueberries: Net sales in the Blueberries segment jumped 16% year over year to $36.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, backed by higher volumes. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million compared with $8.6 million in the previous-year period. The operating income for this segment was $4.9 million compared with $11.6 last year.

Mission Produce’s Financial Snapshot

AVO ended the quarter with $64.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $92.8 million in long-term debt (net of current positions), and $587.3 million in shareholders’ equity, excluding non-controlling interests of $32.6 million. As of Oct. 31, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $88.6 million.

The capital expenditure was $51.4 million for the year ended Oct. 31, 2025. Investments included avocado orchard development, pre-production orchard upkeep and land improvements, packhouse construction in Guatemala, and pre-production land development, along with blueberry plant cultivation in Peru.

What to Expect From AVO in Future

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects avocado volumes to rise 10% year over year, supported by a larger Mexican harvest, though pricing is projected to decline 25% due to higher supply. In blueberries, Peru’s harvest will peak in the quarter, with higher volumes from new acreage and flat to slightly higher pricing, partly offset by cost pressures from lower yields. Fiscal 2026 capital expenditure is expected to be $40 million.

