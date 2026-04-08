AVNT's Growth Catalysts: Defense Capacity and Chip Packaging Tailwinds

Avient Corporation AVNT is leaning into end markets that can support steadier margins even when broader volumes are uneven. The mix is shifting toward defense, healthcare, telecommunications and chip packaging, supported by a disciplined productivity engine. That combination is a key reason the company expects additional margin expansion in 2026.



The next phase of the story is less about a fast-cycle rebound and more about capacity, execution, and where management is placing incremental investment.

Dyneema and Defense as a Multi-Year Driver for AVNT

Defense-related demand and Dyneema capacity investments are positioned as a multi-year growth driver for Avient’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment. Management has pointed to sustained defense strength, following an 8% growth in defense in 2025.



Dyneema, acquired as part of DSM’s protective materials business in 2022, broadened Avient’s footprint in advanced composites and engineered fiber materials. That portfolio expansion increases exposure to higher-performance applications, where engineered materials can carry more durable pricing and margin profiles.

Avient Corporation Price and Consensus

Avient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Avient Corporation Quote

Process Innovation and the 2028 Capacity Step-Up

One of the most visible operational catalysts is a proprietary process innovation designed to debottleneck existing Dyneema lines. The practical takeaway is that Avient expects to lift near-term output without major slowdowns, which creates a measurable milestone investors can track across 2026.



Additional capacity tied to the current investment is expected to come online in 2028. Together, the near-term debottlenecking and the later step-up create a clearer runway for volume conversion and mix-led margin support beyond the next few quarters.

Capex Shift Signals Where Avient Sees Demand

Capital spending plans reinforce where management sees the best demand visibility. For 2026, capital expenditure is planned at roughly $140 million, about $33 million higher than 2025, and is concentrated on defense and Dyneema.



Importantly, management has characterized the limiting factor as capacity and execution rather than end-market appetite. In that context, the increase in capital spending reads as a deliberate effort to remove bottlenecks and capture demand that is already present.

Chip and Wafer Packaging Momentum in Asia

Chip and wafer packaging materials are cited as a double-digit growth area, particularly in Asia. That demand trend reinforces Specialty Engineered Materials' strength and supports the broader narrative of mix shifting toward structurally stronger end markets.



This fits the broader theme of mix shifting toward markets with steadier end-demand drivers, which can help sustain profitability even when consumer, industrial or construction trends are choppy.

CAI Recovery Setup Through Packaging Improvement

The Color, Additives and Inks (CAI) segment posted a 2% organic decline in 2025, yet still improved margin by 50 basis points on mix and productivity. That combination suggests the segment can protect profitability even when volumes are not fully supportive.



The 2026 setup is geared toward packaging improvement. In the United States, packaging is expected to turn positive in the first quarter. Asia is positioned to benefit from packaging share gains, alongside ongoing demand tied to chip and wafer packaging materials. These drivers are central to the company’s expectation for CAI improvement during 2026.

What to Watch Through 2026

A practical checklist through 2026 starts with evidence that defense strength is sustained and that Dyneema throughput improvements are showing up in output. Investors will also want to see packaging improvement flow through CAI as expected, particularly in the United States starting in the first quarter, alongside continued share and demand benefits in Asia.



Execution on productivity remains central, especially with a baseline net inflation headwind of roughly $30 million in 2026. Finally, progress on deleveraging should remain visible while the company funds higher capital spending, with management expecting to exit 2026 below 2.5x net leverage.



AVNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Peers in the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry include Cabot Corporation CBT and Methanex Corporation MEOH, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and Zacks Rank #3, respectively.

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