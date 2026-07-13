AVNT's Dyneema DM20 Fiber Earns ClassNK Approval for FOWT Applications

Avient Corporation AVNT recently announced that its Dyneema DM20 fiber has received Type Approval from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai for use as filament in synthetic fiber ropes designed for floating offshore wind turbine mooring systems. The ClassNK certification, issued in February 2026 and valid through February 2031, confirms compliance with ClassNK’s guidelines, making it suitable for permanent subsea installations, serving engineers, developers, and mooring line manufacturers.

The ClassNK approval of this high-modulus polyethylene fiber marks an important milestone as it is increasingly adopted in the global offshore wind sector, where durable, reliable and high-performing mooring systems are essential.

The fiber has already been installed at several European floating wind projects, including WindFloat Atlantic, WindFloat Kincardine, TetraSpar, and the EFGL project in the Golfe du Lion. These installations represent more than 100 MW of floating offshore wind demonstration capacity, proving itself to be well-positioned to support Japan’s fast-growing FOWT industry.

The ClassNK approval strengthens confidence among developers, engineers, and mooring manufacturers by validating the fiber’s performance in offshore applications. The certification also supports Avient’s collaboration with Toyobo MC, established in 2025, to promote broader adoption of Dyneema DM20 fibers for FOWT mooring solutions in Japan. Together, the partnership and ClassNK approval are expected to accelerate the adoption of synthetic mooring solutions as Japan’s floating offshore wind industry expands.

AVNT’s shares have gained 7.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3.8% decline.



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AVNT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AVNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While KRO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s 2026 loss is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating a 65.63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the rest.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’sshares have gained 41% over the past year.

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Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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