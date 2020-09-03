AVNT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.78, changing hands as low as $26.73 per share. Avient Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.685 per share, with $37.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.89.

