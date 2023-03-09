AVNT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/13/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/23, Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2475, payable on 4/6/23. As a percentage of AVNT's recent stock price of $42.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Avient Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when AVNT shares open for trading on 3/13/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVNT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.65 per share, with $54.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.30.

In Thursday trading, Avient Corp shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.