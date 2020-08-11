AVNT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.32, changing hands as high as $28.00 per share. Avient Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.685 per share, with $37.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.53.

