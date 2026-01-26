AVNS & Siemens Healthineers Team Up on Advanced Integrated Pain Care

Avanos Medical AVNS and Siemens Healthineers recently announced a strategic co-marketing agreement aimed at advancing outpatient and interventional pain management by integrating advanced imaging capabilities with radiofrequency ablation (RFA) technologies. The partnership reflects a broader healthcare trend — the migration of complex pain procedures from hospitals to ambulatory and outpatient settings.

With a growing shift of pain management procedures toward outpatient care, providers are prioritizing flexible and cost-efficient solutions that optimize workflow and support improved clinical outcomes. Through this collaboration, AVNS and Siemens Healthineers aim to deliver complementary technologies to ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and interventional pain practices, enhancing precision, operational efficiency and consistency of care delivery.

Integrated Imaging and RFA: Supporting Precision in Outpatient Care

The partnership reflects AVNS’ focus on creating strategic collaborations that enhance customer value. By combining its radiofrequency ablation expertise with Siemens Healthineers’ imaging technologies, the collaboration is expected to support greater procedural precision, improve provider efficiency and broaden access to advanced outpatient pain management solutions.

The collaboration pairs Siemens Healthineers’ mobile C-arm systems, including the Cios Select and Cios Flow, with Avanos Medical’s pain management technologies. These imaging systems are designed to offer high-quality imaging performance, mobility and system reliability, supporting procedural accuracy and consistency. The combined offering is positioned to enable streamlined clinical workflow while improving operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

Siemens Healthineers noted that the company’s mobile C-arm systems are intended to enhance clinical performance while simplifying routine procedures. The collaboration with AVNS is expected to extend these capabilities across a broader range of pain management settings, equipping outpatient centers with tools to scale services, improving operational efficiency and supporting high-quality patient care.

Strategic Implications

The agreement allows both companies to leverage existing strengths without developing entirely new platforms. For AVNS, the partnership enhances the value proposition of its RFA portfolio by embedding it within a broader procedural ecosystem. For Siemens Healthineers, it extends the reach of its mobile C-arm systems deeper into interventional pain and outpatient specialties.

The initial focus on the United States, combined with joint education, sales training and marketing initiatives, suggests a market strategy centered on accelerating adoption rather than long development cycles. While the near-term financial impact may be incremental, the collaboration positions both firms to benefit from long-term structural shifts toward outpatient care.

Peers in Pain Management Space

The pain management space continues to see strategic innovations from large MedTech players like Teleflex Incorporated TFX, Stryker Corporation SYK and Baxter International BAX, each pursuing differentiated approaches to address evolving clinical and care delivery needs.

Teleflex’s pain management portfolio is centered on regional anesthesia solutions designed to enhance procedural safety, accuracy and efficiency. In epidural anesthesia, the Arrow FlexTip Plus Epidural Catheter leverages a wire-embedded polyurethane design that has demonstrated reduced rates of intravascular cannulation and transient paresthesia. Within peripheral nerve blocks, the Arrow StimuCath Continuous Nerve Block kits support stimulation, ultrasound or a combined technique, with a stainless-steel coil tip enabling catheter stimulation for placement confirmation and improved ultrasound visibility. For spinal anesthesia, Teleflex offers a comprehensive range of needles and safety-engineered Arrow SureBlock trays featuring Sprotte spinal needles in multiple configurations, allowing clinicians to tailor block selection to individual patient needs.

Stryker’s advanced pain management portfolio emphasizes FDA-approved minimally invasive, outpatient solutions for spinal conditions. Its mild procedure for lumbar spinal stenosis targets excess ligament tissue to decompress the spinal canal, improving pain relief, mobility, functional outcomes and patient satisfaction with rapid recovery timelines. The MultiGen 2 radiofrequency generator and Venom cannula and electrode system deliver high-power performance, rapid temperature attainment, independent lesion channels and customizable controls, enhancing procedural efficiency, reliability and clinician control across RFA treatments. The OptaBlate basivertebral nerve ablation system extends Stryker’s RFA capabilities to basivertebral nerve ablation, offering multi-channel ablations, precise cannula navigation and Microinfuser technology to reduce impedance interruptions and ensure consistent lesion formation. In addition, the minimally invasive Dekompressor disc removal system provides local anesthesia treatment for herniated discs, enabling targeted material removal, fast recovery and favorable safety profiles compared with open surgery.

Baxter’s Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection is a ready-to-use, single-dose infusion bag that offers in 200 mg/100 mL and 400 mg/200 mL strengths. Baxter’s therapy is indicated for adult local or regional anesthesia and acute pain management. These formulations streamline administration, enhance dosing accuracy and support procedural efficiency in surgical and postoperative care settings.

