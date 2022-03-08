AVNS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avanos Medical Inc (Symbol: AVNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.77, changing hands as low as $32.84 per share. Avanos Medical Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNS's low point in its 52 week range is $27.96 per share, with $48.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.97.

