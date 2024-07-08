AVNS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Avanos Medical Inc (Symbol: AVNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.84, changing hands as high as $19.87 per share. Avanos Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.235 per share, with $26.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.60.

