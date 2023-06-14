AVNS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avanos Medical Inc (Symbol: AVNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.28, changing hands as high as $26.45 per share. Avanos Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.32 per share, with $31.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.33.

