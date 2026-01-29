Avnet Stock Rallies 14% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Avnet, Inc. AVT shares jumped 13.8% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The company’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.53%. Moreover, the bottom line surged 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Net sales increased 11.6% year over year to $6.32 billion and outpaced the consensus mark by 5.28%. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by strong sales across the company’s operating segments.

Avnet’s Q2 Details

The Electronic Components segment’s revenues were up 10.8% year over year and 7.1% sequentially to $5.89 billion. Our estimate for the Electronic Components segment’s revenues was pegged at $5.6 billion.

Farnell sales soared 23.6% year over year and 7.1% sequentially to $427.1 million. Our estimate for the Farnell segment’s revenues was pegged at $400.8 million.

Avnet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

From a regional perspective, on a year-over-year basis, sales increased 16.9% in Asia to $3.17 billion and 4.9% in the Americas to $1.44 billion. Sales in the EMEA jumped 8.3% to $1.71 billion.

The adjusted operating income came in at $171.7 million, which increased 7.7% year over year. The operating income for the Electronic Components segment rose 3% to $187.1 million, while that for Farnell’s jumped fivefold to $20 million from $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Avnet’s adjusted operating margin shrank 10 basis points (bps) to 2.7% from the year-ago quarter. Electronic Components’ operating margin contracted 20 bps to 3.2%, while Farnell’s improved 370 bps to 4.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Avnet

As of Dec. 27, 2025, AVT had cash and cash equivalents of $286.5 million compared with $175.5 million reported as of Sept. 27, 2025.

The long-term debt was $2.47 billion as of Dec. 27, 2025, lower than $2.79 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Avnet generated operating cash flow of $208 million in the second quarter and $63.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2026. In the second quarter, the company did not repurchase its shares but paid $28 million in dividends to shareholders. In the first half of fiscal 2026, it repurchased shares worth $138.3 million and paid $56.9 million in dividends.

Avnet Initiates Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Avnet anticipates revenues in the range of $6.2-$6.5 billion (midpoint of $6.35 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.8 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 9.1%.

AVT expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.20 and $1.30 per share. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pinned at $1.22, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 45.2%.

Avnet’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, AVT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Amphenol APH, Micron Technology MU and Analog Devices ADI are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Amphenol and Micron Technology each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents over the past seven days to $4.26 per share, calling for an increase of 28.7% year over year. Amphenol shares have surged 103.7% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved southward by 7 cents in the past seven days to $33.01 per share, implying 298.2% year-over-year growth. Micron Technology shares have soared 370.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.01 per share, revised upward by 22 cents over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 28.5%. Analog Devices’ shares have rallied 49.6% over the past year.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.