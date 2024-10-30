Avnet reports Q1 EPS 92c, consensus 86c

Reports Q1 revenue $5.6B, consensus $5.43B.”In the first quarter, our sales and earnings exceeded the upper end of our guidance range led by a return to growth in our Asia region. We continue to focus on improving the performance of our Farnell business and remain committed to improving its operating model and profitability,” said Avnet (AVT) Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. “Despite uneven market conditions, our team continues to operate effectively, and I want to thank them for their execution and for maintaining collaborative relationships with our customers and suppliers. Their efforts position us well to capitalize on profitable growth opportunities as the market recovers.”

