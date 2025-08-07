Avnet Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Falls on Weak Profit Outlook

Avnet, Inc. AVT reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings of 81 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. However, the bottom line declined 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Net sales were $5.6 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. However, the figure remained flat on a year-over-year basis, as the growth in the Asia region was fully offset by a decline in the Americas and EMEA regions.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, shares of Avnet declined 4.7% on Wednesday as the company’s EPS guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has lost 5.5% year to date compared to the Zacks Electronics - Parts Distribution industry’s gain of 7.8%.

Avnet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Avnet’s Q4 2025 Details

The Electronic Components segment’s revenues were up 1% year over year and 5.7% sequentially to $5.23 billion. Our estimate for the Electronic Components segment’s revenues was pegged at $4.97 billion.

Farnell sales grew 3% year over year and 5.4% sequentially to $387 million. Our estimate for the Farnell segment’s revenues was pegged at $368.2 million.

From a regional perspective, on a year-over-year basis, sales increased 18% in Asia to $2.69 billion but declined 17% in the EMEA to $1.6 billion and 2% in the Americas to $1.33 billion.

The adjusted operating income came in at $143 million, which decreased 26% year over year. The adjusted operating income for the Electronic Components segment declined 25% to $157 million, while that for Farnell’s increased 10% to $17 million.

Avnet’s adjusted operating margin shrank 94 basis points (bps) to 2.5% from the year-ago quarter. Electronic Components’ adjusted operating margin contracted 105 bps to 3%, while Farnell’s improved 25 bps to 4.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Avnet

As of June 28, 2025, AVT had cash and cash equivalents of $192.4 million compared with $188.9 million reported as of March 29, 2025.

The long-term debt was $2.57 billion as of June 28, 2025, lower than $2.49 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Avnet generated $139 million of cash from operating activities during the fourth quarter and $725 million for the full fiscal 2025.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Avnet repurchased approximately $50 million worth of shares and paid $28 million in dividends. In full-fiscal 2025, it repurchased shares worth $301 million and paid $113 million in dividends.

Avnet Initiates Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Avnet anticipates revenues in the range of $5.55-$5.85 billion (midpoint of $5.70 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.59 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 0.3%.

AVT expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of 75-85 cents per share. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pinned at 98 cents, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.

Avnet’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, AVT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Bumble BMBL, Arista Networks ANET and MongoDB MDB. Bumble sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Arista Networks and MongoDB each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bumble’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.05 per share in the past 30 days, implying a strong improvement from the loss of $4.61 reported in 2024. Bumble shares have declined 17.9% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2025 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to $2.57 per share over the past seven days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. Arista Networks shares have rallied 25.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $3.07 per share in the past 60 days, calling for a 16.1% year-over-year decline. MongoDB shares have risen 1.2% year to date.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.