Avnet Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Avnet, Inc. (AVT) reported that its second quarter net income declined to $117.93 million from $243.89 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.28, compared with $2.63. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.40, compared with $2.00. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter sales were $6.2 billion, compared with $6.7 billion in the prior year quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $6.16 billion in revenue.

The company expects third-quarter EPS in a range of $1.05 - $1.15; and sales of $5.55 billion - $5.85 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.