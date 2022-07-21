Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Avnet:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$848m ÷ (US$9.8b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Avnet has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 11% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:AVT Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avnet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Avnet here for free.

So How Is Avnet's ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Avnet. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 83%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 21% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 42% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Avnet has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Considering the stock has delivered 29% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

