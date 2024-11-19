Avnet management to meet virtually with Benchmark

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 19 at 1 pm hosted by Benchmark.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AVT:
- Avnet price target raised to $58 from $57 at BofA
- Avnet price target raised to $58 from $52 at Truist
- Avnet’s 2025 Q1 Earnings: Sales and Growth Insights
- Avnet sees Q2 EPS 80c-90c, consensus $1.01
- Avnet reports Q1 EPS 92c, consensus 86c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.