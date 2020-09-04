Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.85, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVT was $28.85, representing a -36.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.23 and a 61.62% increase over the 52 week low of $17.85.

AVT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). AVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.32. Zacks Investment Research reports AVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.92%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

