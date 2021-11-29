Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.15, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVT was $37.15, representing a -18.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.43 and a 22.57% increase over the 52 week low of $30.31.

AVT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX). AVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.21.

This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 4.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVT at 1.95%.

