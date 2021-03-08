Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AVT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVT was $39, representing a -7.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.30 and a 118.49% increase over the 52 week low of $17.85.

AVT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). AVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.76. Zacks Investment Research reports AVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.71%, compared to an industry average of 32.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 45.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVT at 2.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.