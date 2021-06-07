Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.95, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVT was $43.95, representing a -3.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.43 and a 80.86% increase over the 52 week low of $24.30.

AVT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Western Digital Corporation (WDC). AVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.14%, compared to an industry average of 56.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (TDV)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 25.74% over the last 100 days. TDV has the highest percent weighting of AVT at 2.85%.

