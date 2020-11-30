Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.67, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVT was $30.67, representing a -28.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $43 and a 71.82% increase over the 52 week low of $17.85.

AVT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). AVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.91. Zacks Investment Research reports AVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.86%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

