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Avnet, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

August 05, 2026 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avnet, Inc. (AVT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $126.579 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $6.089 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avnet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.081 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.7% to $8.295 billion from $5.617 billion last year.

Avnet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $126.579 Mln. vs. $6.089 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $8.295 Bln vs. $5.617 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.80 To $ 2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 9.00 B To $ 9.30 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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