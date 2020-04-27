Avnet Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avnet Inc (AVT):

-Earnings: -$128.66 million in Q3 vs. $88.05 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.29 in Q3 vs. $0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $37.97 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.32 per share -Revenue: $4.31 billion in Q3 vs. $4.70 billion in the same period last year.

