Avnet Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avnet Inc (AVT):

-Earnings: $111.32 million in Q1 vs. -$18.89 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.10 in Q1 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $123.19 million or $1.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.08 per share -Revenue: $5.58 billion in Q1 vs. $4.72 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 – $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.3 – $5.7 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.