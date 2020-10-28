Avnet Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avnet Inc (AVT):

-Earnings: -$18.89 million in Q1 vs. $41.75 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.19 in Q1 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $35.98 million or $0.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.18 per share -Revenue: $4.72 billion in Q1 vs. $4.63 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 – $0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.0 – $4.4 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.