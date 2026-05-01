Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Avnet (AVT). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 33.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $84.07 in the previous session. Avnet has gained 71.6% since the start of the year compared to the 9.8% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 55.1% return for the Zacks Electronics - Parts Distribution industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, Avnet reported EPS of $1.48 versus consensus estimate of $1.33.

For the current fiscal year, Avnet is expected to post earnings of $4.68 per share on $24.68 in revenues. This represents a 36.05% change in EPS on a 11.16% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.88 per share on $25.28 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 47.01% and 2.42%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Avnet has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Avnet has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 17.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 20X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.3X versus its peer group's average of 18.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Avnet currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Avnet passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Avnet shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does AVT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AVT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW). ARW has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Arrow Electronics, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 23.66%, and for the current fiscal year, ARW is expected to post earnings of $13.59 per share on revenue of $33.68 billion.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. have gained 28.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.82X and a P/CF of 13.05X.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is in the top 8% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AVT and ARW, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.