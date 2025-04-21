AVNET Earnings Preview: Recent $AVT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AVNET ($AVT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,304,261,440 and earnings of $0.72 per share.

AVNET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of AVNET stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AVNET Government Contracts

We have seen $2,374,793 of award payments to $AVT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AVNET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/29/2025

