Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Avnet AVT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10.

The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%.

Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point being $6.2 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $6.20 billion, suggesting an increase of 18.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

The Phoenix, AZ-based tech company projects adjusted earnings in the band of $1.90-$2.00 per share (mid-point being $1.95). The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at $1.96 per share, indicating a 75% year-over-year surge.

Avnet, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Avnet, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Avnet's fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect high-margin expansion for its electronic components. Specifically, America and the EMEA are anticipated to have registered higher revenues, which typically generate high margins. This might have boosted its profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

With critical updates in Farnell's e-commerce platform, Avnet might have witnessed continued engagement of existing customers and new customer acquisitions in the quarter to be reported. The company expects to witness solid demand across its Automotive, Transportation, Industrial and Aerospace & Defense segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Electronic Component segment's revenues is pegged at $5.71 billion, suggesting an increase of 19.2% year over year. The consensus mark for the Premier Farnell division's sales stands at $469 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.3%.

However, headwinds related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and persistent disruption from supply-chain constraints might have weighed on the company's top and bottom-line performance in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for AVT this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that's not the case here.

Although Avnet has a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, it has an Earnings ESP of -0.77%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Per our model, National Bankshares NKSH, Grocery Outlet GO and Keysight Technologies KEYS have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

National Bankshares is anticipated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 12. The company has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +7.51% at present. NKSH's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NKSH’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, suggesting a 17.6% year-over-year surge. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 9.5% year over year to $13.2 million.

Grocery Outlet, which has an Earnings ESP of +3.55%, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 4.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GO’s second-quarter earnings stands at 24 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. GO anticipates revenues of $859.6 million, which indicates growth of 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Keysight has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.23%. The company is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17. KEYS earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8%.

In the third quarter, Keysight’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, indicating a 16.2% year-over-year decline. Revenues are expected to grow 7.9% to $1.34 billion.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.