Avnet (AVT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.61, changing hands as low as $42.31 per share. Avnet Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.45 per share, with $50.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.67.

