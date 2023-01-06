Avnet (AVT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.69, changing hands as high as $42.93 per share. Avnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.45 per share, with $50.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.84.

