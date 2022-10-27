Avnet (AVT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Avnet AVT reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2023 results and provided impressive guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company’s fiscal first-quarter non-GAAP earnings were $2 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. The reported figure jumped 63.9% year over year.

Revenues climbed 20.9% year over year to $6.75 billion. On a constant-currency basis, fiscal first-quarter sales increased 28.9% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 billion.

Avnet’s quarterly results benefited from a strong demand environment for its products and the company’s continued investments in e-commerce and expanding customer relationships. Robust sales in the Americas, the EMEA and Asia bolstered revenues in the reported quarter.

Quarter Details

The Electronic Components segment’s revenues were up 23.3% year over year to $6.32 billion on stellar growth across all regions.

However, the Farnell segment’s revenues inched down 6.4% to $425.9 million. The segment’s revenues continue to get negatively impacted by currency fluctuations, specifically the weakening British pound and the ongoing shortage of components required to complete single-board computers.

Revenues from America increased 33.4% year over year. Sales from the EMEA and Asia regions jumped 21.9% and 14.1% year over year, respectively.

Avnet reported a gross profit of $768.2 million, up 16.4% year over year. The gross margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) to 11.4%.

The adjusted operating income came in at $293.3 million, soaring 64.1% year over year. The adjusted operating margin came in at 4.4%, up 115 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Oct 1, 2022, AVT had cash and cash equivalents of $80.9 million compared with the $153.7 million reported at the end of the previous quarter.

Long-term debt was $1.83 billion as of Oct 1, up from the $1.44 billion reported in the prior quarter. During the quarter, Avnet used cash worth $645.1 million for operational activities.

In the fiscal first quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $148 million and returned $27 million to shareholders through dividend payouts.

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Avnet estimates second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues in the range of $6.35-$6.65 billion (midpoint $6.50 billion). Non-GAAP earnings for the current quarter are anticipated in the range of $1.80-$1.90 per share (midpoint $1.85).

