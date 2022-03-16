Avnet (AVT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Avnet (AVT) closed at $43.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of electronic components had gained 1.55% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Avnet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.62 billion, up 14.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $22.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +109.23% and +16.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avnet should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Avnet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Avnet has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.5, so we one might conclude that Avnet is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AVT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Parts Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

