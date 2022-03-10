Avnet (AVT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Avnet (AVT) closed the most recent trading day at $40.02, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the distributor of electronic components had lost 3.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Avnet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.62 billion, up 14.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $22.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +109.23% and +16.2%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avnet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Avnet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Avnet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.03, which means Avnet is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that AVT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AVT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

