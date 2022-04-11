Avnet (AVT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Avnet (AVT) closed the most recent trading day at $37.12, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the distributor of electronic components had lost 9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.88%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Avnet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 104.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.62 billion, up 14.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $22.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +109.23% and +16.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avnet should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Avnet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Avnet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.55, so we one might conclude that Avnet is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that AVT has a PEG ratio of 0.23 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.