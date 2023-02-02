Avnet (AVT) Beats Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Up Y/Y

Avnet AVT reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results and provided impressive guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company’s fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings were $2 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The reported figure jumped 32.5% year over year.

Revenues climbed 14.5% year over year to $6.72 billion. On a constant-currency basis, fiscal second-quarter sales increased 21.1% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.48 billion.

Avnet’s quarterly results benefited from a strong demand environment for its products and the company’s continued investments in e-commerce and expanding customer relationships. Robust sales in the Americas, the EMEA and Asia bolstered revenues in the reported quarter.

Avnet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

The Electronic Components segment’s revenues were up 16.3% year over year to $6.31 billion on stellar growth across all regions.

However, the Farnell segment’s revenues inched down 7.5% to $408 million. The segment’s revenues continue to get negatively impacted by currency fluctuations, specifically the weakening British pound and the ongoing shortage of components required to complete single-board computers.

Revenues from America increased 20.8% year over year. Sales from the EMEA and Asia regions jumped 22.6% and 5.6% year over year, respectively.

Avnet reported a gross profit of $784.1 million, up 10% year over year. The gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) to 11.7%.

The adjusted operating income came in at $300.5 million, rising 39.5% year over year. The adjusted operating margin came in at 4.5%, up 80 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, AVT had cash and cash equivalents of $324.8 million compared with the $80.9 million reported at the end of the previous quarter.

Long-term debt was $3 billion as of Dec 31, up from the $1.83 billion reported in the prior quarter. During the quarter, Avnet used cash worth $321.4 million for operational activities.

In the fiscal second quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $64 million and returned $26 million to shareholders through dividend payouts.

Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Avnet estimates third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues in the range of $6.15-$6.45 billion (midpoint $6.30 billion). Non-GAAP earnings for the current quarter are anticipated in the range of $1.75-$1.85 per share (midpoint $1.80).

