Avnet (AVT) Up 0% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Avnet (AVT). Shares have added about 0% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Avnet due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Avnet's Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Avnet (AVT) reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2025. AVT reported earnings of 92 cents per share for the quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.

Quarterly earnings also came way above management’s guidance of 80-90 cents per share. However, the bottom line declined 42.9% year over year due to a decrease in revenues.

AVT’s fiscal first-quarter revenues were $5.6 billion, just above the high end of the company’s guidance of $5.25-$5.55 billion. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion. However, on a year-over-year basis, the top line declined 11.6%.

Avnet’s overall performance in the fiscal first quarter was driven by strong performance in the Asia region, offset by continued weakness in the West and Farnell business segments.

Quarterly Details

The Electronic Components segment’s revenues were down 11.1% year over year but increased 1.3% sequentially to $5.26 billion. Our estimates for the Electronic Components segment’s revenues were pegged at $5.04 billion.

Farnell sales declined 17.6% year over year and 7.5% sequentially to $347.1 million. Our estimates for the Farnell segment’s revenues were pegged at $359 million.

From a regional perspective, on a year-over-year basis, sales increased 6.2% in Asia to $2.61 billion but declined 27.7% in EMEA to $1.67 billion and 15.5% in the Americas to $1.33 billion.

The adjusted operating income came in at $168.9 million, which decreased 35.4% year over year. The operating income for the Electronic Components segment declined 27.8% to $197 million, while that for Farnell’s fell 88.9% to $2 million.

Avnet’s adjusted operating margin shrank 112 bps to 3% from the year-ago quarter. Electronic Components adjusted operating margin contracted 86 bps to 3.8%, while Farnell’s declined 366 bps to 0.5%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, AVT had cash and cash equivalents of $267.5 million compared with $310.9 million reported at the end of the previous quarter.

The long-term debt was $2.43 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, which remained flat compared with the previous quarter. Avnet generated nearly $106.3 million of cash from operational activities during the fiscal first quarter of fiscal 2025.

In the quarter, AVT repurchased approximately $100 million worth of shares, which represented more than 2% of shares outstanding and returned $28.9 million to shareholders in dividends.

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Avnet anticipates revenues in the range of $5.4-$5.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.49 billion.

AVT expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of 80-90 cents per share. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pinned at $1.04.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -15.97% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Avnet has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Avnet has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.