AVJennings Reports Strong Q1 FY25 Settlement Growth

November 03, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Avjennings Limited (AU:AVJ) has released an update.

AVJennings Limited reported a 29% increase in settlements to $50.4 million for Q1 FY25, with a notable shift towards land settlements contributing to the growth. Despite challenging market conditions, the company signed 93 unconditional contracts valued at $34.5 million and continues to see potential in the Pro9 JV for efficient construction and addressing housing shortages. The company maintains a strong financial position and is exploring capital partnerships while pursuing a board refresh.

