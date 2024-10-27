News & Insights

AVJennings Limited Prepares for Crucial AGM 2024

October 27, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Avjennings Limited (AU:AVJ) has released an update.

AVJennings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Melbourne, where key agenda items include the adoption of financial and remuneration reports, re-election of directors, and the potential election of new board members. Shareholders will also vote on a ‘spill resolution’ that could lead to a special meeting if the remuneration report receives significant opposition. Investors will be keen to see how these decisions might influence the company’s strategic direction.

