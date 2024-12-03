AVJennings Limited Announces Director Departure

Avjennings Limited (AU:AVJ) has released an update.
AVJennings Limited announced that Lisa Chung AM has ceased to be a director as of November 28, 2024. Her indirect interest includes 151,198 ordinary shares held through the Chung Howard Superannuation Fund. This transition marks a notable change in the company’s leadership and may interest those tracking AVJennings’ governance and stock activities.
