AVJennings Considers Acquisition Offer Amidst Strategic Progress

November 28, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avjennings Limited (AU:AVJ) has released an update.

AVJennings Limited revealed at its Annual General Meeting that it received a non-binding indicative offer from AVID to acquire all shares for 67 cents per share, plus potential franking credits. The offer, subject to conditions and a Scheme Implementation Agreement, presents shareholders with an opportunity to sell at a price significantly above past trading levels.

