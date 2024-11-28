AVJennings Considers Acquisition Offer Amidst Strategic Progress

Avjennings Limited (AU:AVJ) has released an update.
AVJennings Limited revealed at its Annual General Meeting that it received a non-binding indicative offer from AVID to acquire all shares for 67 cents per share, plus potential franking credits. The offer, subject to conditions and a Scheme Implementation Agreement, presents shareholders with an opportunity to sell at a price significantly above past trading levels.
