AVJennings Considers Acquisition Offer Amidst Strategic Progress

AVJennings Limited revealed at its Annual General Meeting that it received a non-binding indicative offer from AVID to acquire all shares for 67 cents per share, plus potential franking credits. The offer, subject to conditions and a Scheme Implementation Agreement, presents shareholders with an opportunity to sell at a price significantly above past trading levels.

