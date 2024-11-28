News & Insights

Avjennings AGM: Director Re-elections Approved Amidst Rejected Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avjennings Limited (AU:AVJ) has released an update.

At Avjennings Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting, shareholders passed the resolutions for the re-election of directors Jerome Rowley and Bruce Hayman, while the remuneration report and spill resolution were rejected. The company avoided a special meeting for director re-election despite receiving a second strike on the remuneration report.

