Avjennings AGM: Director Re-elections Approved Amidst Rejected Resolutions

At Avjennings Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting, shareholders passed the resolutions for the re-election of directors Jerome Rowley and Bruce Hayman, while the remuneration report and spill resolution were rejected. The company avoided a special meeting for director re-election despite receiving a second strike on the remuneration report.

