Aviva upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Dominic O’Mahony upgraded Aviva (AVVIY) to Neutral from Underperform with a 490 GBp price target The firm no longer sees downside in the shares.
