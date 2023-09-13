Aviva to sell Singlife joint venture stake for $1 bln

Updates to add details from statement and context in paragraphs 3-9

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L is quitting its Singlife joint venture, selling its 25.9% stake in Singapore Life Holdings and two debt instruments pounds to Sumitomo Life for a combined 800 million pounds ($996.96 million), the British insurer said on Wednesday.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, Aviva said.

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc said the transaction "further simplifies the business" and put the company in "a very strong position to build on our trading momentum in the UK, Ireland and Canada."

Aviva's operating profit beat analyst forecasts in the first half of the year, rising 8% to 715 million pounds, helped by a strong performance in general and health insurance.

The Singlife joint venture contributed 17 million pounds to Aviva's operating profit in 2022, the statement said.

The proceeds from the sale will be considered under Aviva's capital management framework, the statement said, which allows any surplus capital to be reinvested in the business, used for mergers and acquisitions, or given to shareholders.

Sumitomo Life already has a 23.2% stake in Singlife, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8024 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.