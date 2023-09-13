News & Insights

Aviva to sell Singlife joint venture stake for $1 bln

September 13, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L is quitting its Singlife joint venture, selling its 25.9% stake in Singapore Life Holdings and two debt instruments pounds to Sumitomo Life for a combined 800 million pounds ($996.96 million), the British insurer said on Wednesday.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, Aviva said.

($1 = 0.8024 pounds)

