Aviva to sell entire stake in Indonesia joint venture

Huw Jones Reuters
Published
LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L said on Friday it would pull out completely from Indonesia by selling its entire stake in joint venture PT Astra Aviva Life to its partner in the operation.

"The transaction is expected to complete in Q4 2020 and is subject to certain closing conditions," Aviva said in a statement.

