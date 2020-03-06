Aviva to sell entire stake in Indonesia joint venture

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L said on Friday it would pull out completely from Indonesia by selling its entire stake in joint venture PT Astra Aviva Life to its partner in the operation.

"The transaction is expected to complete in Q4 2020 and is subject to certain closing conditions," Aviva said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.