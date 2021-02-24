Aviva To Sell Entire 40% Shareholding In JV In Turkey To Ageas Insurance

(RTTNews) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV), on Wednesday, said it agreed to sell its entire 40% shareholding in its joint venture in Turkey, AvivaSA Emeklilik ve Hayat AS, to Ageas Insurance International N.V. for a cash consideration of £122 million.

Aviva's joint venture partner, Sabanci Holding, would retain its 40% shareholding. Further, the transaction is expected to increase Aviva's IFRS Net Asset Value and Solvency II surplus by about £0.1 billion.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, is expected to complete in 2021.

