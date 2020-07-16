World Markets

Aviva to retain stake in Friends Provident International

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Aviva PLC said on Thursday that it had completed the sale of its Asia and Middle East-focused Friends Provident International business, but is retaining a stake in the business having revised the deal's terms.

July 16 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC AV.L said on Thursday that it had completed the sale of its Asia and Middle East-focused Friends Provident International business, but is retaining a stake in the business having revised the deal's terms.

Aviva said it has sold a 76% stake in Friends Provident International to International Financial Group (IFG) for 259 million pounds ($325.15 million). It had previously announced it was to sell 100% of the business to IFG for 340 million pounds.

The European insurer said the changes to the deal would have minimal impact on its capital ratio.

($1 = 0.7966 pounds)

(Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

((Rachel.Armstrong@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular